Maharashtra Crisis: BJP’s Core Committee to Meet Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) core committee in Maharashtra will meet at 11 am on Thursday to decide their future strategy.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who met the party's top brass twice in a week in Delhi, said that the future course of action will be announced today.

Meanwhile, the special assembly session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has been postponed after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tendered his resignation ahead of the no-trust vote on Wednesday night.

As per sources, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis could take oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra tomorrow.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who along with his group of MLAs shifted to Goa on Wednesday, will convene a meeting at The Taj in Goa today.

Thackeray took to social media yesterday to address the people of the state in which he announced his decision to step down as chief minister and as a Member of the Legislative Council.The announcement brought an end to the political crisis that erupted in the state for over a week with a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolting against him for joining hands with NCP and Congress to form the government.