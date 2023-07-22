Maharashtra: Death Toll in Raigad Landslide Increases to 26

The NDRF has deployed sniffer dogs in the site to find out people trapped under the mud.

The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were buried under the landslide debris.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and his family members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and briefed him about the situation prevailing in Raigad.