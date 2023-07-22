Maharashtra: Death Toll in Raigad Landslide Increases to 26

The death toll due to landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad has increased to 26, as per reports came out on Saturday.
In the third day of rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued four more bodies amid heavy rain on Saturday. The rescue operations are still underway as 82 persons are yet to be traced.
The tragic incident of landslide took place at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil of Maharashtra’s Raigad district.
In view of the havoc the landslide has caused, the Maharashtra government has decided to shift the residents of landslide-prone area to safer places.
The NDRF has deployed sniffer dogs in the site to find out people trapped under the mud.
The massive landslide hit Irshalwadi, on Wednesday night. At least 17 of 48 houses in the village were buried under the landslide debris.
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and his family members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and briefed him about the situation prevailing in Raigad.