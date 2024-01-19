Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday for Ram Mandir Inauguration on Jan 22

The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.

The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is a pivotal moment in the temple's inauguration. Between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple will take place, marking the establishment of divine energy. This ceremony infuses the temple with spiritual significance and sanctity, a moment devoutly awaited by the worshippers who actively contribute to the sanctification of the Ram temple.