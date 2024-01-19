Maharashtra Declares Public Holiday for Ram Mandir Inauguration on Jan 22

In view of the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Maharashtra Government has declared a public holiday on January 22, reports said.
Reportedly, all central government establishments, public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks (RRBs) across the country will also remain closed for half a day on the day.
This was announced in a circular issued by the Maharashtra Government on Friday.
This comes a day after the Central Government announced that all Central Government offices, Central institutions and Central industrial establishments across the country will be closed for half day on January 22.
Earlier today, the new idol of Lord Ram was placed inside Ayodhya's Ram Temple yesterday ahead of the consecration ceremony. The first snapshot of the idol, published by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje this morning, shows the deity as a five-year-old child standing.
The 51-inch idol, sculpted by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj, is made of black stone.
The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is a pivotal moment in the temple's inauguration. Between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple will take place, marking the establishment of divine energy. This ceremony infuses the temple with spiritual significance and sanctity, a moment devoutly awaited by the worshippers who actively contribute to the sanctification of the Ram temple.