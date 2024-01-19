Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Grand Inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: The highly anticipated inauguration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to take place on January 22, 2024. The event, organized by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, has gained even more prominence with the official confirmation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation. This not only adds prestige to the historic occasion but also underscores its immense significance.
Devotees can seek divine presence with extended darshan hours from 7 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 7 pm.
Three daily aarti ceremonies at 6:30 am, 12:00 pm, and 7:30 pm offer flexibility for devotees to choose their preferred ritual.
The Indian government declares a 'half-day' on January 22, allowing employees to participate in the ceremony until 2:30 pm.
Modi directs ministers for a simple and harmonious event, with a diverse guest list promising a grand celebration.
The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is a pivotal moment in the temple's inauguration. Between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple will take place, marking the establishment of divine energy. This ceremony infuses the temple with spiritual significance and sanctity, a moment devoutly awaited by the worshippers who actively contribute to the sanctification of the Ram temple.
Pran Pratishtha is a sacred Hindu ritual that involves consecrating and infusing life force or divine energy into a deity's idol or image. The term "Pran Pratishtha" can be broken down into two components: "Pran," which means life force or vital energy, and "Pratishtha," which means to establish or install. Together, Pran Pratishtha signifies the process of installing the life force into a deity's idol, bringing it to life spiritually.
During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, various rituals are performed by priests to invoke the presence of the deity and transfer spiritual energy into the idol. Mantras (sacred chants), prayers, and specific rituals are conducted to invite the divine essence into the idol, transforming it from a mere physical representation to a vessel of spiritual energy.
Devotees have the opportunity for temple darshan from 7 am to 11:30 am and again from 2 pm to 7 pm. This extended timeframe accommodates worshippers seeking the divine experience, ensuring accessibility during both morning and afternoon sessions. Engaging in spiritual contemplation, devotees can connect with the sacred environment at various points throughout the day.
The temple hosts three daily aarti ceremonies at 6:30 am, 12:00 pm, and 7:30 pm, respectively. Passes are required for participation, with a schedule including Shringar/Jagaran Aarti, Bhog Aarti, and Sandhya Aarti. Devotees can select their preferred aarti, offering flexibility to manage their schedules and appointments accordingly.
In recognition of the historic event, the Centre has declared a 'half-day' for all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments throughout India on January 22. This decision allows employees to participate in the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, with closure until 2:30 pm.
Ahead of the grand event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively sought feedback from Union ministers and directed them to partake in the festivities. His directives included lighting earthen lamps, serving food to the poor, and celebrating the event as Deepotsav (Diwali). Ministers were also encouraged to visit the Ram Mandir with devotees from their Lok Sabha constituencies, ensuring the event unfolds with simplicity and maintains harmony.
Ayodhya is gearing up for the "Pran Pratishtha" of the Ram Mandir on January 22, with special invitees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Yogi Adityanath, and over 7,000 people on the temple trust's invitee list. The list spans politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists, and more, promising a truly grand and diverse gathering for this historic occasion.