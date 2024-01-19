Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony: Grand Inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony, scheduled for January 22, 2024, is a pivotal moment in the temple's inauguration. Between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple will take place, marking the establishment of divine energy. This ceremony infuses the temple with spiritual significance and sanctity, a moment devoutly awaited by the worshippers who actively contribute to the sanctification of the Ram temple.

What exactly is the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony?

Pran Pratishtha is a sacred Hindu ritual that involves consecrating and infusing life force or divine energy into a deity's idol or image. The term "Pran Pratishtha" can be broken down into two components: "Pran," which means life force or vital energy, and "Pratishtha," which means to establish or install. Together, Pran Pratishtha signifies the process of installing the life force into a deity's idol, bringing it to life spiritually.

During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, various rituals are performed by priests to invoke the presence of the deity and transfer spiritual energy into the idol. Mantras (sacred chants), prayers, and specific rituals are conducted to invite the divine essence into the idol, transforming it from a mere physical representation to a vessel of spiritual energy.

Ram Mandir Darshan Timings: Connecting with the Divine

Devotees have the opportunity for temple darshan from 7 am to 11:30 am and again from 2 pm to 7 pm. This extended timeframe accommodates worshippers seeking the divine experience, ensuring accessibility during both morning and afternoon sessions. Engaging in spiritual contemplation, devotees can connect with the sacred environment at various points throughout the day.

Ram Mandir Aarti Timings: Daily Rituals and Spiritual Connection

The temple hosts three daily aarti ceremonies at 6:30 am, 12:00 pm, and 7:30 pm, respectively. Passes are required for participation, with a schedule including Shringar/Jagaran Aarti, Bhog Aarti, and Sandhya Aarti. Devotees can select their preferred aarti, offering flexibility to manage their schedules and appointments accordingly.