Maharashtra: Four Naxalites Killed in Encounter with Security Forces

As many as four naxal commanders were killed in an encounter that broke out with security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.
As per reports, the Gadchiroli police received intelligence inputs on Monday afternoon that some members of the Telangana State Committee had crossed the Pranhita River from Telangana into Gadchiroli to carry out subversive activities during the model code period ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In response to this, multiple teams of C60 and CRPF QAT were dispatched from Aheri Sub Police headquarters led by Additional SP Ops Yatish Deshmukh to conduct area searches.
The recovered items include an AK47, a carbine, two country-made pistols, Naxal literature and personal belongings.
Reportedly, among the deceased are high-ranking Naxal leaders are DVCM Vargeesh and DVCM Magtu.
Further, all the naxals carried a combined cash reward of 36 lakh declared by the Maharashtra government. Following the encounter, search and anti-naxal operations are underway in the region.