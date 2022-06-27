Maharashtra Govt Reshuffles Portfolios of 9 Rebel MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reshuffled the departments of ministers so that the issues of public interest are not neglected or ignored, as per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as reported by ANI.

The port folios of nine ministers who are camping in Guwahati have been handed over to other ministers by the chief minister.

Nine Maharashtra ministers have so far joined the rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde. Apart from Shinde, the other ministers camping in Guwahati are Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse and Sandipan Bhumre.

Urban Development, Public Works Dept (Public Undertaking) of Eknath Shinde has now been reassigned to Subhash Desai.

The Higher and Technical Education Department of Uday Samant has been reassigned to Aaditya Thackeray and Sandipan Asaram Bhumare's (Employment) Guarantee has been given to Shankar Yashwantrao Gadakh.

The Water supply and Sanitation Department of Gulabrao Patil has been to Anil Parab while the Agriculture Department of Dadaji Bhuse has been given to Sandipanrao Bhumre.

Horticulture has been given to Minister Shankar Yashwantrao Gadakh.

However, the portfolio of four other ministers of state Shambhuraj Desai, Rajendra Patil, Abdul Sattar and Omprakash Kadu has been reallocated to other ministers.

The direction came after rebel leader Eknath Shinde filed a petition in the Supreme Court stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has lost the majority in the house as 38 of the members of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party have withdrawn their support thus bringing it below the majority in the house.

