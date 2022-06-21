Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: BJP Wins 5 Seats, Shiv Sena & NCP Bag 2 Each

The BJP won five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council election with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party bagging two each.

BJP's Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, Shrikant Bhartiya and Pravin Darekar won along with NCP leaders Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar. Shiv Sena candidates Amshya Padvi and Sachin Ahir also secured wins.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap also won the MLC polls, taking the MVA tally to five.

The BJP had fielded five candidates while MVA fielded six candidates for 10 MLC seats. BJP managed to win big in the election despite being short in numbers.

Reacting to the win, Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly, said, "We have got all five candidates elected. In Rajya Sabha, BJP got 123 votes. In the council elections we got 134 votes. For our 5th candidate, we didn't have the votes. But he got more votes than two Congress candidates."

The BJP has 106 MLAs in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, while the remaining votes for its candidates have either come from independent MLAs, or those from small parties or from other parties.

As per reports, all the candidates secured the minimum quota of 26 votes each to make it to the Upper House of the state legislature.