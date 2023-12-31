Maharashtra: Major Fire at Hand Glove Factory Claims 6 Lives

In a tragic incident, as many as six persons were killed in a major fire that erupted a hand glove manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the wee hours of Sunday, reports said.
As per sources, the fire erupted at around 2:15 am today at the Waluj MIDC area. Initially, reports said that some people managed to flee, however at least six of them were trapped inside the factory.
Right after being informed, several fire tenders arrived at the spot and were engaged in dousing the blazing inferno. The fire fighting personnel retrieved the bodies of the six people who were trapped inside, sources added.
Currently, efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, and the specific reason for the fire has not been determined.