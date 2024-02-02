Maharashtra Man Arrested for Poisoning and Killing Son Over Pornography Usage

A father has been detained in Solapur, Maharashtra, for reportedly poisoning and killing his 14-year-old son. The man, according to police, killed the teenager because he used to watch pornographic films on his phone and received frequent complaints about his attitude from school.
The offender was identified as Vijay Battu, a tailor who lives in Solapur with his wife and two children.
According to reports, the man initially hid the murder of his 14-year-old son, Vishal, from both his wife and the police. On January 13, Vijay and his wife went to the police station to file a missing person complaint for their son.
Based on their accusation, the police opened a case and began an investigation. Days later, police discovered the boy's body in a drain near the couple's home.
Vishal's corpse contained sodium nitrate, a toxin, according to the post-mortem study. Following the registration of a murder case, the police began questioning Vijay's neighbours and relatives.
The police found disparities in Vijay's testimony while interviewing him.
On January 28, Vijay admitted to his wife that he had killed their son while the police were still conducting their investigation. According to Vijay, the school had complained to him multiple times about Vishal bothering other pupils and not concentrating on his schoolwork.
Vijay was upset because his son's school had been receiving complaints about him. Vijay was also not pleased with Vishal's actions at home and his addiction to pornographic flicks.
When Vijay took his son for a bike ride early on January 13, he handed him a soft drink that had been laced with sodium nitrate. Upon Vishal's unconsciousness, Vijay flung his body into a nearby drain.
Keerti, Vijay's wife, subsequently notified the authorities of her husband's confession. On January 29, Vijay was taken into custody by the police and brought before a magistrate's court.
The judge placed him under police custody for two days.