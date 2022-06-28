Over 20 Jharkhand Students Injured In Accident In Sikkim

Over 20 students received injuries in a road accident in Sikkim’s Gangtok on Tuesday.

According to reports, the students were from St Xavier’s College in Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi. They were reportedly on an excursion trip in Sikkim.

The bus carrying the students who were returning from Gangtok and were headed to Ranchi met with an accident at the 7th mile area near Ranipool.

The bus turned turtle having lost control due to a brake failure leaving over 20 students injured.

Meanwhile, the injured were immediately rushed to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH).

Further details are awaited.