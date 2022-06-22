Drugs Worth Rs 2.76 Crore Seized In Manipur

In a joint operation, troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police foiled a cross-border narcotics smuggling big in Churachandpur district.

According to reports, the joint team recovered 690 grams of heroin stuffed in 55 soap cases.

Acting on specific information, the joint team launched the operation near to BP 39 and observed suspicious activity of smugglers near to Suangphu village, following which, they were nabbed.

The recovery was made near border pillar number 39 in Suangphu village.

Officials said that the estimated value of the recovered heroin was Rs. 2.76 crore.

Later, the recovered drugs were handed over to Sanaikot Police Station for further legal proceedings.