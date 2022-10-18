Roger Binny Appointed 36th President of BCCI

Former Indian cricketer, Roger Binny has been appointed as the new President of BCCI. Binny will succeed Sourav Ganguly and will be the 36th Chief of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Sourav Ganguly handed the baton to Roger Binny at the BCCI AGM meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday. As reported, the 1983 World Cup winner got the top post unopposed while Jay Shah continue to be the Secretary.

The other BCCI office bearers, who are elected unanimously include secretary Jay Shah, Ashish Shelar (treasurer), Rajeev Shukla (vice-president) and Devajit Saikia (joint secretary). Outgoing treasurer Arun Dhumal will be the new IPL chairman.

The election of the next set of office-bearers was a mere formality as all were set to be elected unopposed. However, the member will deliberate if BCCI should field a candidate for the ICC chair or support incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term.

The last date for filing the nominations for the ICC top job is October 20. The ICC Board will meet from November 11-13 in Melbourne.

The much-debated exit of Ganguly from the BCCI has already garnered attention not just in sporting but in political arena too and it will be interesting to see if the former skipper is considered for the top job.