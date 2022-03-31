Maharashtra, West Bengal Lifts COVID-19 Curbs

Maharashtra will lift all COVID-19 related restrictions from Saturday (April 2) as the state ushers in the Marathi New Year. The government however said that the use of masks will be advised, but it will not be compulsory.

The announcement was made by the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"All COVID restrictions in Maharashtra will be lifted, as we bring in the New Year this Gudi Padwa!" read a tweet from the CMO. Gudhi Padwa is a spring festival to mark the traditional New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

"From Gudhi Padwa, all Covid-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn," Mr Tope said.

On the other hand, West Bengal government on Thursday announced that that all curbs related to COVID-19 would stand withdrawn from todaymidnight.

The withdrawal of the restrictions came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.



In a notification, the government, however, stressed on the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.



"Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," it stated.

