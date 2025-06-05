Mahua Moitra Confirms Marriage to Former BJD MP Pinaki Mishra in Private Ceremony

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has confirmed her marriage to former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian and senior Supreme Court advocate Pinaki Mishra. The announcement, which comes after days of speculation, was made through a heartfelt social media post on Thursday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Moitra expressed gratitude to her well-wishers, sharing a photograph of the couple cutting a cake. “Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful,” she wrote.

The wedding reportedly took place in a private ceremony in Germany, though official details remain unverified. A widely circulated photo of the newlyweds has, however, gone viral on social media platforms.

TMC Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur, Saayoni Ghosh, extended her congratulations with a cheerful message: “Congratulations Mm & Pm… Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Mishra, wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter!”

The news has drawn warm wishes from across party lines. West Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, “I know both of them as fellow MPs. Congratulations to both of them.” Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also conveyed his best wishes.

Mahua Moitra, 50, is serving her second term as Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. A former investment banker, she started her political journey with the Indian Youth Congress before joining the TMC in 2010. She was previously married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

In 2023, Moitra was embroiled in a high-profile controversy that led to her expulsion from the Lok Sabha over allegations of accepting cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani. The accusations, raised by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on a complaint by Moitra’s former associate Jai Anant Dehadrai, were strongly denied by her. Despite the controversy, she made a political comeback, winning the Krishnanagar seat again in the 2024 general elections.

Pinaki Mishra, 65, has served four terms as the MP from Puri, Odisha, and is a seasoned legal practitioner in the Supreme Court. A respected figure in the BJD, Mishra was also previously married.

The union of the two veteran politicians has become a talking point in political and social circles, with many celebrating the news and wishing the couple a joyful journey ahead.0

