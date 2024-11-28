Mahua Moitra Slams BJP for 'Blindsiding' Relevant National Issues in Parliament

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has strongly criticized the BJP government for obstructing meaningful discussions on pressing national issues in the Parliament.

Speaking on the issue, Moitra said, “The government doesn't want the House to function. What is the role of the opposition? The opposition's role is to bring up the issues that are germane to the country. Whether it is the Manipur issue, Sambhal issue, Adani issue, price rise, or issues of Bengal. Anything that we ask for a discussion, they refuse to have discussion on.”

Moitra further questioned the purpose of Parliament if it continues to avoid deliberations on relevant topics, accusing the government of 'blindsiding' critical matters impacting the nation.

“They are blindsiding issues that are relevant to the country today. What is Parliament there for? Parliament is not allowing discussion on anything,” she added.