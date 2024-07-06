Prime Suspect In Hathras Stampede Surrenders To Cops

Devprakash Madhukar, the prime suspect in the Hathras stampede that resulted in 121 deaths, has surrendered to the SIT, STF, and police, according to his Advocate AP Singh in a video message on Friday.
Singh stated, "Dev Prakash Madhukar who was named in the FIR in the Hathras case, was said to be the main organiser has surrendered in front of SIT, STF and Police. We have handed him over to the SIT and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now a thorough investigation can be done...His health should be taken care of, he is a heart patient and nothing wrong should happen to him..."
Singh further said, "We committed not to seek anticipatory bail, file any application, or approach any court. What is our crime? We assured you we would surrender Dev Prakash Madhukar to the police for interrogation and participation in the investigation."
As of now, there has been no confirmation from the police.
Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet with the families affected by the July 2 stampede. Gandhi also stopped in Aligarh to meet with families of the victims of the tragedy that occurred during a religious 'Satsang' event in Fulari village, which claimed 121 lives.
Union Minister Nityanand Rai stated that the Central government is cooperating with the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation into the stampede. "This is a very tragic and sensitive incident. The investigation is thorough, and the state government, along with the Prime Minister, is closely monitoring it," he said during an event.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, chaired by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, has been established to ensure a comprehensive and transparent inquiry.
The Judicial Commission will investigate the stampede incident over the next two months and submit its report to the State Government. The initial report indicates that the stampede occurred when devotees rushed to seek blessings and collect soil from around the preacher's feet but were stopped by his security personnel. This led to pushing and chaos, causing the tragic incident.