Rahul Gandhi Heads To Hathras To Meet Stampede-Affected Families

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for Hathras, where a recent stampede tragically claimed the lives of 121 people.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening during a satsang led by religious preacher Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as 'Bhole Baba'.
The Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation on Thursday at the Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri for 'Bhole Baba', a self-styled godman who was conducting the satsang in Hathras. While an FIR has been registered naming the organizers of the prayer meeting, 'Bhole Baba' has not been named as yet.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mainpuri, Sunil Kumar, stated on July 4 that 'Bhole Baba' had not been found inside the ashram. "There are 40-50 sevadars inside the ashram. He ('Bhole Baba') is not inside, neither he was yesterday nor he is today," said DSP Kumar. SP City Rahul Mithas also confirmed that no one was found at the ashram during a security check.
On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site of the stampede and ordered a judicial probe into the incident. A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, chaired by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, has been established to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation. The commission will investigate the various aspects of the Hathras stampede over the next two months and will submit a report to the State Government.
The preacher 'Bhole Baba', identified as Suraj Pal, is also known by the names Narayan Sakar Hari and Jagat Guru Vishwahari.
According to a report, the stampede began when devotees rushed to seek blessings and collect soil from around the preacher's feet but were stopped by his security personnel. This led to chaos as people started pushing each other, resulting in several individuals falling to the ground and causing the tragic stampede.