Rahul Gandhi Heads To Hathras To Meet Stampede-Affected Families

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mainpuri, Sunil Kumar, stated on July 4 that 'Bhole Baba' had not been found inside the ashram. "There are 40-50 sevadars inside the ashram. He ('Bhole Baba') is not inside, neither he was yesterday nor he is today," said DSP Kumar. SP City Rahul Mithas also confirmed that no one was found at the ashram during a security check.