"Main Threat to NE People is Influx” Samujjal Bhattacharya at 'The Conclave 2023'

AASU's chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya while addressing the gathering at the third session of ‘The Conclave 2023’ organized by the Pratidin Media Network said that the main threat to the indigenous people of Northeast India is the question of influx.
Samujjal Bhattacharya’s reply comes to a question put by the moderator of the session Sunit Kumar Bhuyan on the topic ‘Identity Quest: Unraveling the ethnic Tapestry of North East India’.
The AASU Chief Adviser said, “The question of identity dates back to pre-independence and post-independence period. In pre-independence period, there were princely states in the Northeast. The northeastern people were never under the domination of others. We had to fight when there was a question of identity at the time of India’s partition. We have different ethnic communities within Assam. Each community has different culture, tradition, language and customs. On the other hand, within Northeast India, we have a different approach all together. However, mentally and emotionally we are one and that is the spirit of Northeast India.”
“The question of influx is main threat to the identity of indigenous people of Northeast India. If Government of India can seal the India-Pakistan border in three years, why not for the Northeast?,” questioned Bhattacharya.
He claimed that doors should always be open but without compromising the identity of the Northeast people.
Further, the AASU Chief Adviser said that people living on either sides of the border are adopting people-to-people contact and people-to people relationship.
He said, “The Government of India divided Northeast India into seven states but failed to earmark the border. Ethnic people residing in both sides of the borders are realizing that they must live like good neighbours. They are now adopting a people-to-people contact and people-to people relationship.”
Samujjal Bhattacharya lashing at the Central Government further said, “The Government is keeping mum on the verdict of the Suprme Court regarding the external aggression and internal disturbance in Assam. What if this kind of influx took place in Gujarat, how would the Prime Minister of India or the Home Minister react?”
Speaking on the solution to the identity threat, he said that the struggle for protection of identity is underway in two streams. They are non-violent peaceful movements and the other is the arms struggle.
He said, “These are two parallel lines. We want the peace process to continue. We want the Central Government’s discussions with extremist organizations who choose violence. If I talk about a solution there are four points. They are sealing the borders, updating the NRC, implementing the Assam Accord and constitutional safeguards. We want our constitutional protection where our identity is safeguarded and our rights secured.”