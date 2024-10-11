Major Drug Bust in Delhi: Cocaine Worth Rs 2000 Cr Found in 'Namkeen' Packets

In a major haul, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police seized approximately 200 kg of cocaine, valued at Rs 2,000 crores, from a closed shop in the Ramesh Nagar area of Delhi. The drugs were reportedly concealed in packets of namkeen.
This latest bust follows a substantial operation on October 2, when police dismantled an international drug syndicate and confiscated over 560 kg of cocaine, marking one of the largest hauls in recent history.
According to the police, the cocaine was recovered during a raid on a closed shop in Ramesh Nagar. They stated, "Delhi Police Special Cell has recovered a consignment of cocaine from a closed shop in Ramesh Nagar. About 200 kg of drugs have been recovered, whose value in the international market exceeds Rs 2,000 crores."
A man named Akhlaq, a resident of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested in connection with the drug transportation. During interrogation, he revealed that a UK citizen, who is currently absconding, was responsible for storing the drugs in the warehouse.
Sources from the Special Cell mentioned, "The individual who stored the drugs in the warehouse is a UK citizen, and he has been evading arrest since then. Information about this UK citizen surfaced only after interrogating Akhlaq, who was previously arrested in a Rs 5,000 crore drug case."
The investigation is ongoing, with further details expected to emerge.
In the earlier bust on October 2, Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Singh Kushwaha reported the seizure of over 560 kg of cocaine, highlighting it as the largest cocaine haul in recent times. Four individuals were apprehended in that operation, with 15 kg of cocaine found in the possession of accused Tushar Goyal, Himanshu, and Aurangzeb. The trio was caught while exiting a godown in Mahipalpur Extension, where additional marijuana and cocaine were discovered.
Kushwaha noted, "The forward and backward linkages point to a Middle Eastern country, indicating the involvement of a major handler. This is indeed the biggest cocaine haul in recent times."