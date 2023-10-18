Tripura: Fire Guts Durga Puja Pandal in Agartala; CM Condoles Incident

Ahead of the auspicious Durga Puja, a shocking incident took place in the capital city of Tripura where a fire broke out in a puja pandal at Ujan Abhaynagar on Wednesday.
According to reports, the incident unfolded at Blood Sun Club where the Durga Puja pandal was completely gutted in fire due to a short circuit because of wrong electrification. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha requested all club members to be careful and follow the guidelines given by the state government.
In a Facebook post, the chief minister wrote, “I am deeply saddened that the Puja pandal along with the idol structure was completely gutted due to an accidental fire during the work on the Puja pandal at Bloodsun Club at Ujan Abhaynagar in Agartala. I, along with the respectable people of the concerned area, am deeply saddened by this untoward incident.”
“I appeal to the public puja organizers of the state to take extra precautions during the construction of puja pandals,” he added.