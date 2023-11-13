Major Fire Guts 8 Fishing Boats In Karnataka's Udupi

A major fire broke out on Monday morning in the Udupi district in which as many as eight fishing boats were gutted, officials informed.
According to locals, the boats were anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in the Udupi district of Karnataka when the fire broke out which spread quickly.
The cause of the major fire was however, not immediately established by the officials.
Furthermore, the officials said that the fire started from one boat but soon spread to other boats that were all anchored near to it.
Fire and rescue services department was informed a team of personnel soon rushed to the scene.
After prolonged struggle, they were able to bring the flames under control. The coast guard personnel and police were also present at the spot.
Meanwhile, no loss of life or injuries were immediately reported in the incident, while the damages to properties were yet to be ascertained.
Further details are awaited.