Tragic Road Accident in Karnataka’s NH-44 Claims 12 Lives

At least 12 people were killed in a tragic road accident that occurred at the National Highway 44 in Karnataka, reports said on Thursday.
According to information, the accident occurred after an SUV and a car rammed into a parked truck at the Bengaluru-Hyderabad national highway.
Reports said that the deceased include nine men and three women. One person has sustained critical injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, sources said.
The people travelling in the SUV were travelling from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur, reports further claimed.
Superintendent of Police (Chikballapur) D. L. Nagesh, who rushed to the accident spot, observed that the accident occurred due to poor visibility following thick fog that engulfed the NH-44. This made the SUV driver crash into the stationary tanker, he said.