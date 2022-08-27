Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar Takes Charge as Inspector General Assam Rifles

Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar, YSM, SM, took over as the reins of Assam Rifles in Silchar’s Srikona as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) on Saturday.

Nambiar took over the charge from Major General Ranjit Singh, SM, VSM, who proceeded on posting after successfully completing his tenure.

A release issued from the Public Relations cell of the office of the IGAR stated that Major General Vinod Kumar Nambiar is a highly qualified and proficient officer with vast counter insurgency and counter terrorism experience.

He has taken part in Operation Hifazat, Operation Vijay (Kargil), Operation Rakshak and Operation Parakram. He was commissioned into the Kumaon Regiment and then volunteered for Para SF, which he later went on to command.

On the other hand, the release said that during the tenure of Major General Ranjit Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), spanning across Tripura, Mizoram, South Assam and parts of Manipur have witnessed many important events.