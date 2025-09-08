Major Setback for BJP-AGP in Assam as Senior Leaders Switch to Congress

In a major political development, three prominent leaders from Assam—former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) general secretary and ex-MLA from Kamalpur Satyabrata Kalita, former BJP MLA from Sipajhar Binanda Saikia, and former BJP MLA from Baithalangso Dr. Mansing Rongpi—officially joined the Indian National Congress at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi.

Accommodating them, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi said the development is a vital point for the party in Assam. "This is a historic day for the Assam Congress because today the leadership that has come on board is dedicated to the actual issues of the state. They know that the Himanta Biswa Sarma government is not a people's government—neither for farmers, youth, women, nor small traders. It only stands for the personal benefits of the chief minister and his family.". Even the BJP and AGP activists now understand that their coalition has become Himanta Biswa's personal company. Those who had joined politics to work for the people are now compelled to work for the chief minister's family. Leaders who are reluctant to agree with this fact are slowly getting back to Congress, and today's induction is merely a preview of things to come," Gogoi stated.

He also pointed out that Binanda Saikia and Dr. Mansing Rongpi were coming back to their former political abode in Congress, while Satyabrata Kalita's resignation from AGP highlights the downfall of the regional party due to BJP's dominance. Gogoi further mentioned that more defections from the ruling coalition are anticipated before the 2026 Assembly polls.

The union ceremony was also graced by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, AICC in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh, MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, and Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur.

