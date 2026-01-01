Major Step for Employment, Skills & Healthcare: MoU with Sri Sathya Sai Trust Signed in Presence of CM Vishnu Deo Sai

In the presence of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai, an important Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority and Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust at Mantralaya (Mahanadi Bhawan), Nava Raipur.

This MoU marks a significant step towards expanding the healthcare sector in the state, developing quality human resources, and creating new employment opportunities for the youth. Under this initiative, various vocational training programmes related to healthcare services will be conducted.

The primary objective of the agreement is to establish healthcare training centres, enhance the skill sets of young individuals, and prepare a trained workforce aligned with the evolving requirements of modern medical services. Through these programmes, both residential and non-residential training will be provided free of cost.

Under the MoU, four categories of courses will be offered, including Medical Laboratory Technology, Cardiology Technician, ECG Technician, Cardiac Care Technician, and Emergency Medical Technician. These courses will equip young participants with specialized skills and open pathways for sustainable careers in the healthcare sector.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said that the State Government considers skill development as the backbone of progress and is placing special emphasis on preparing a skilled workforce tailored to the needs of the healthcare sector. He expressed confidence that this initiative would not only strengthen healthcare services but also generate extensive employment opportunities for the youth.

Chief Minister Shri Sai further stated that this skill-focused partnership would play a vital role in expanding healthcare facilities to remote regions of the state. Trained youth would be able to contribute effectively in hospitals, healthcare institutions, and emergency services.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Vijay Sharma, Cabinet Minister Shri Gajendra Yadav, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shri Subodh Singh, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust Shri C. Srinivas, along with representatives of the Trust and officials from the Skill Development Department, were present.