Mallikarjun Kharge Constitutes Congress Working Committee

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge constituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) for the first time since he took charge as the party chief.
The CWC consist a total of 39 members, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Randeep Surjewal and Kumari Selja.
Members of the CWC also include Priyanka Gandhi Vadhra, P Chidambaram, Manmohan Singh, Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, Naseer Hussain, Alka Lamba, Supriya Srinate, Praniti Shinde, Pawan Khera, Ganesh Godiyal, Yashomati Thakur.
Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi has also been appointed as one of the members of the CWC.
On the other hand, Mallikarjun Kharge has named 18 permanent invitees.