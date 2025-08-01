Mallikarjun Kharge Slams CISF in RS Well, Calls It a Dangerous Precedent

A fierce political storm erupted in the Rajya Sabha on Friday after opposition parties expressed shock over the deployment of CISF personnel into the well of the House—an act they called “unprecedented” and a grave threat to democratic protest within Parliament.

Advertisment

In a strongly-worded letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, writing on behalf of opposition parties, condemned what he described as the “astonishing” sight of central security forces storming the well to stop protesting MPs.

“We are shocked at the manner in which CISF personnel are made to run into the well of the House while members are exercising their democratic rights of protest,” Kharge stated. “We witnessed this yesterday and again today. Has Parliament been reduced to this? We condemn it unequivocally.”

The uproar in the Upper House came as opposition members continued their protests against the Election Commission’s ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar—an exercise they claim is riddled with irregularities and lacks transparency, particularly with polls around the corner in the state.

Tensions flared from the morning session itself, after Deputy Chairman Harivansh refused to admit nearly 30 notices from opposition members seeking a discussion on the contentious SIR process. The refusal sparked loud protests and slogans in the House.

Defending the Chair's stance, Harivansh said the matter was sub-judice and pertained to a constitutional body. “The Election Commission is a constitutional body and this issue is under consideration of the Supreme Court,” he said before abruptly adjourning the session till noon.

However, the brief reconvening at noon saw no relief, as continued protests forced yet another adjournment—for the day.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lambasted the security measures, saying Parliament had now become “a chamber taken over by CISF personnel.”

“After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, we are now witnessing the takeover of the Council of States’ chamber by security forces,” Ramesh said in a stinging statement.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien echoed the outrage, calling the developments “unprecedented.”

“Marshals—or CISF—pre-emptively barricaded the Well. AITC, DMK, and AAP MPs were barred from entering. Never seen anything like this. They're too scared to discuss SIR and the ‘vote chori’. Modi-Shah, INDIA will fight you to the finish,” O’Brien declared.

The government, however, hit back through Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who defended the CISF presence citing last December’s major breach in Lok Sabha, when two individuals jumped into the chamber from the public gallery and released smoke canisters.

“It was the demand of Parliament members themselves to enhance security after that incident. That’s why CISF was deployed,” Rijiju explained.

He acknowledged that some members had previously stood on treasury benches and tables during protests, damaging property, and said the Chair was only trying to ensure such disruptions do not recur.

“But this doesn’t mean any MP is being stopped from speaking,” he insisted. “Security acts only when one MP stops another or moves aggressively. I was informed by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat that some MPs moved aggressively, and arrangements were made to contain them.”

Despite the government’s justification, the mood among opposition MPs remained combative, accusing the Centre of systematically stifling dissent and suppressing parliamentary debate.