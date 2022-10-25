Indian Citizens In Ukraine Advised To Leave Immediately

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised all Indian citizens to leave the country immediately.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Embassy asked all citizens to leave Ukraine at the earliest by all available means.

Along with a notice India in Ukraine tweeted, “Advisory to Indian Nationals in Ukraine @MEAIndia @DDNewslive @DDNational @PIB_India @IndianDiplomacy @eoiromania @IndiainPoland @IndiaInHungary @IndiaInSlovakia.”

The notice read, “In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory.”

The notice further gave contact numbers to assist in crossing the border over.

This comes after the situation worsened after Putin declared four territories in Ukraine as annexed.