Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Kill Nephew Abhishek Banerjee

In a fiery accusation against the principal Opposition party in the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Tuesday that a BJP leader had conspired to assassinate her nephew and the general secretary of the ruling Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee.
Addressing a public gathering in Birbhum, Banerjee asserted, "One of the Gaddars (TMC turncoats) in the BJP said they would lob an explosive. If you hold a grudge against me, bomb me all you want. But you tried to kill Abhishek. However, we came to know of it in advance."
Earlier, the Kolkata Police had announced on Monday the apprehension of an individual associated with the 2008 Mumbai attacks, who was reportedly conducting surveillance on Abhishek Banerjee's residence and office.
Banerjee went on to claim that the BJP had even contemplated shooting her nephew, stating, "They (BJP) even conducted a recce at his house, called him, asking for an appointment. Had Abhishek given him time, he would have shot and fled."
Questioning the BJP's tactics amidst ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee asked, "Why does the BJP resort to threatening the lives of leaders in the ruling party if it is confident of victory? These people want to kill everyone or put them behind bars who speak against them."
With the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal scheduled for April 26, and subsequent phases in May and June, the political atmosphere in the state is charged with anticipation.
Despite being part of the Opposition bloc—INDIA, the Trinamool Congress opted for a solo run in Bengal, announcing candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state during a massive rally at Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.
In the previous Lok Sabha elections, the TMC secured 34 seats, while the BJP managed only 2. However, in a surprising turn of events in 2019, the BJP surged ahead, winning 18 seats compared to TMC's 22.
With the TMC grappling with public scrutiny over various controversies, including recent arrests of its leaders and ministers, alleged abuses, and attacks on central agencies, the BJP sees an opportunity to bolster its position in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.