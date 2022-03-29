Mamata Banerjee Calls For Meet Over BJP's "Misuse Of Central Agencies"

Alleging the misuse of central agencies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to opposition across the country to call for a meeting to discuss a “way forward”.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said in a letter that the BJP government at the Centre is using central agencies to target opposition leaders with elections looming anywhere in the country.

She wrote, “I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force.”

The letter came to light when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him to appear today in a coal scam case.