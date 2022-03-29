Mamata Banerjee Calls For Meet Over BJP's "Misuse Of Central Agencies"

Alleging the misuse of central agencies by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to opposition across the country to call for a meeting to discuss a “way forward”.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said in a letter that the BJP government at the Centre is using central agencies to target opposition leaders with elections looming anywhere in the country.
She wrote, “I urge that everyone of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force.”
The letter came to light when her nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had summoned him to appear today in a coal scam case.
CM Banerjee wrote, “Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta.”
“We all must resist the ruling BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner,” she further wrote.”
The Bengal CM further alleged that people “are not getting justice” due to “biased political interferences.”
"I have the highest regards for the judiciary. But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy. In our democratic system, judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses," she said.