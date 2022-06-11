Mamata Banerjee Calls For Opposition Meeting On June 15

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wrote to opposition chief ministers and leaders of parties opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a meeting on June 15 ahead of the presidential elections in a bid to strengthen the resistance against “divisive force”.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 15 at the Constitution Club in Delhi, reported ANI.

As many as 22 political leaders including the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were invited by Banerjee.

The Bengal CM also wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) mentioned in a tweet that Mamata Banerjee has called upon all progressive opposition forces to meet and deliberate over the future course of action with the presidential elections upcoming.

Banerjee wrote in the letter, “The Presidential elections are around the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics.”