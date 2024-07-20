Mamata Banerjee Recalls 1993 Martyrs Ahead of 'Ma-Mati-Manush Divas'

Ahead of 'Ma-Mati-Manush Divas,' West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has recalled the "brutal" killing of 13 people on July 21, 1993. In a heartfelt post on 'X,' she referred to the day as a "blood-soaked" moment in Bengal's history, marking the loss of 13 lives during a protest against the then-repressive CPI(M) regime.
"21st July is an emotive milestone for us," Banerjee stated. She emphasized the significance of the day, which pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in various movements across the country. "21st July is an integral part of Bengal's public culture today. We remember those heroic martyrs every year on this historic day with love and respect. With them, we also remember all who have sacrificed their lives in movements for our country and fellow human beings," she added.
Banerjee also took the opportunity to thank the people for the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections and the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies. "Simultaneously we observe this day as 'Ma-Mati-Manush Divas,' and dedicate our democratic electoral victories to the people of West Bengal. There lies another abiding significance of the day," she said.
Inviting the people of Bengal to the Ma-Mati-Manush Divas programme at Esplanade, Banerjee expressed her trust in the participation of the masses. "Tomorrow, to this Martyrs' Day cum Ma-Mati-Manush Divas programme at Esplanade, I invite all of you in Bengal. Like every year, this year too, I trust, our congregation will get meaning through your eager participation in the collective homage to the martyrs," she wrote.
Mamata Banerjee concluded her emotional post with a poignant poem: "21st July is soaked with blood and tears
Tributes galore in remembrance of the martyrs."
The TMC continues its winning streak, clinching all four seats in the West Bengal Assembly bypolls, three of which were previously held by the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, the TMC secured 29 out of 42 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
As Bengal prepares to commemorate this historic day, the spirit of Ma-Mati-Manush Divas stands as a testament to the resilience and dedication of those who fought for justice and democracy.