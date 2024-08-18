SC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The horrific incident, which occurred on August 9, has ignited nationwide outrage, prompting widespread protests and strikes by medical professionals across the country.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will address the matter on Tuesday. This intervention follows escalating public pressure and allegations of mishandling by state authorities. The case is already under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), highlighting grave concerns about the safety of medical professionals, particularly women, who are often vulnerable in their work environments.
The victim, a trainee doctor at the state-run hospital, was found brutally assaulted and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall. A civic volunteer stationed at the hospital has been detained in connection with the crime. However, the victim's family and protesters allege that the crime involved multiple perpetrators and are demanding a comprehensive investigation to ensure that all culprits are held accountable.
An autopsy has confirmed that the victim was sexually assaulted before her death. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the country’s largest body of doctors, has been at the forefront of demanding justice. On Saturday, the IMA called for a nationwide strike, suspending all non-essential medical services for 24 hours.
On Wednesday night, thousands of women across India took to the streets in "Reclaim The Night" marches, calling for justice for the victim. The protests underscored the urgent need for safety and security for women in medical professions.
Meanwhile, the CBI has initiated a psychological assessment of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the rape-and-murder case. A team of psychological and behavioral analysts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Delhi has arrived in Kolkata to conduct the necessary evaluations.
The Supreme Court’s intervention and the ongoing public demonstrations reflect the deep-seated demand for justice and safety in the wake of this tragic incident.