Mamata Banerjee Visits Protest Site, Pledges To Review Doctors' Demands

During her visit, Chief Minister Banerjee sought to ease tensions by striking a conciliatory tone. Addressing the crowd, she stated, "Please listen to me for five minutes and then shout slogans, it is your democratic right to do so. I have been waiting for a long time. Against the advice of my security officers, I have come here to salute your protests. I have also been part of student movements, I know my post is not a big deal, your voice is. It was raining all night and you suffered. I couldn't sleep either because I was feeling bad."