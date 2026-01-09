Mamata Says ‘Did Nothing Wrong’ During ED Raids, Accuses BJP Leaders Of Coal Scam Links

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday strongly defended her intervention during the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raids on political consultancy firm I-PAC, alleging that the central agency was attempting to “steal” sensitive data related to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.
Addressing a rally in Kolkata, Banerjee asserted that her actions were justified. “What I did yesterday was nothing wrong. They tried to steal my party’s data,” she said, referring to her unannounced visit to the raid locations. Escalating her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Chief Minister made serious allegations against “senior BJP leaders in Delhi,” claiming they had received proceeds from the alleged coal scam. “I can furnish proof before the public if needed,” she added.
Banerjee also accused the Delhi Police of using force against TMC MPs and MLAs during a protest in the national capital. “Our MPs were assaulted by the police during a protest in Delhi, while BJP leaders get a red carpet welcome in Bengal,” she alleged.
Taking aim at the Election Commission (EC), the TMC supremo accused the BJP of “stealing the mandate” in the Maharashtra Assembly elections with the EC’s assistance and warned that the saffron party was attempting to replicate the same strategy in West Bengal. “BJP won the Maharashtra elections by stealing the mandate with the help of the EC. They now want to repeat it in Bengal,” she said.
Earlier in the day, Banerjee led a massive protest march in south Kolkata against the ED searches, with the TMC putting on a show of strength as political temperatures rose ahead of the crucial 2026 polls. Stepping up her confrontation with the Centre, the Chief Minister took the political battle to the streets, portraying the ED action as an attack on democratic processes and using it to mobilise party cadres and supporters.
The ED raids, conducted on Thursday at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain and the firm’s office, triggered dramatic scenes after Banerjee arrived at the search sites, accusing the agency of attempting to seize sensitive TMC data in the run-up to high-stakes elections.
The matter was subsequently taken to court. However, the Calcutta High Court deferred the hearing after proceedings were disrupted by unmanageable chaos in the courtroom. The Chief Minister has also filed FIRs against the central agency in connection with the raids.
Also Read: BJP Demands Mamta Banerjee’s Resignation, Says She Will Be Jailed