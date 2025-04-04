BJP Demands Mamta Banerjee’s Resignation, Says She Will Be Jailed

On Friday, the BJP called for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign after the Supreme Court upheld a Calcutta High Court decision that cancelled the appointment of around 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff in the state.

Advertisment

Union minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar predicted that Mamata Banerjee could become the second Chief Minister, after Haryana’s O.P. Chautala, to be jailed over teacher requirement scams, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra added that if BJP comes to power in the state, full legal action would be taken against her.

Sambit Patra said, "Mamata Banerjee has no right to stay in power now. If she is left with an iota of sense of responsibility, she should quit. She will definitely go to jail.”

According to Majumdar, about 20,000 of the 26,000 recruits were selected fairly, while the rest got their jobs through alleged wrongdoings by the TMC leaderships.

He urged the legitimately selected employees, who were dismissed along with the others, should be compensated either from the ruling party’s funds or the chief minister’s relief funds, as their families are now facing uncertain situations.

Patra said the court’s verdict has severely damaged Banerjee’s image and authority. He also suggested that her remark about rejecting the judgment on humanitarian grounds could lead to contempt of court proceedings by the Supreme Court.

Referring to Supreme Court’s sharp remarks about the state government on Thursday, he noted that if even a lower court had said the name about Modi’s government, members of the INDIA bloc would have accused it of violating democratic values.

Majumdar said that the whole state cabinet should be jailed for shielding corrupt individuals while ignoring deserving candidates. He added that the Calcutta High Court had told the state government to identify those who were wrongly recruited.

He explained that the state government’s refusal to follow this advice resulted in the dismissal of selected candidate. He also suggested that the legal options should be still pursued to safeguard the interests of genuine candidates.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court criticized the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) for deliberately hiding the irregularities in the requirement of 25,753 teachers and staff in government-run and aided schools. The bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna Kumar, made these remarks while delivering a verdict that cancelled all 25,753 appointments.