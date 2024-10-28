“Mamata’s Vision Drawing Assam’s Leaders”: 3 Prominent Politicians Join AITC

Prasenjit Deb, Guwahati
Following the appointment of West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak as the in-charge of Assam's Trinamool Congress (AITC) unit, the party welcomed several prominent political figures from the state, marking a major development in its Assam outreach.
Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev confirmed on Monday that seasoned political leaders Dulu Ahmed, Sisir Dev Kalita, and Sanjib Mahanta have joined the AITC, with discussions for further strengthening the Assam unit underway.
Dulu Ahmed, known for his extensive political journey, previously held the position of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Secretary from 2014 to 2017 and later served as an AICC member. Ahmed left Congress in 2020 to join the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) as Working President. However, after being denied a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, he contested as an Independent candidate.
Sisir Dev Kalita brings 17 years of experience in public relations and political strategy in Assam, previously serving as the State Secretary and Spokesperson of AJP in 2021.
Sanjib Mahanta, who played a crucial role in founding the AJP, was appointed Chief Convenor of the party in 2020 and served as the Kamrup district president for AJP since 2021. Mahanta, a former journalist, has a background in student politics and organizational structuring.
AITC's Expansion Plans in Assam
Welcoming the new leaders, Sushmita Dev emphasized the party's commitment to strengthening its base in Assam. “We welcome them to the AITC, and I hope that the party will be much stronger in Assam in days ahead. There is ups and down in politics. For the visionary leadership of AITC chief Mamata Banerjee and AITC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, we got a constitutional post in Meghalaya as opposition leader. In Assam, we have panchayat elections, BTAD sixth schedule area elections and Assam Legislative Assembly election, AITC is ready to contest them. Very soon, selection for the state president in Assam will also be made,” said Dev.
In addition, Dev revealed the party’s decision regarding the upcoming by-elections in Assam. While the by-polls for five seats are set for November 13, 2024, Dev shared that AITC, after consulting with Moloy Ghatak and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, decided to refrain from contesting these elections. “Though we had candidates willing to contest the by-polls, we believed it would be more suitable to wait until a state president is declared for Assam. A panel list of three persons was prepared and sent to the National General Secretary and AITC Chairperson. The state president’s name will be declared after the Kali Puja,” Dev explained.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, who now heads AITC's Assam unit, hinted at more prominent figures joining the party soon. “Many top political leaders are aiming to join the party in Assam. Trinamool Congress is the only party which can lead the path of Assam in the future. We have Mamata Banerjee in our party and for which the public appreciation and demand for the party gets a motion in every state where it aims to form its base. We expect that very soon we will be able to get the state president in Assam,” he stated.
With a strategic eye on the upcoming panchayat, BTAD, and Assam Legislative Assembly elections, AITC aims to establish a robust foothold in Assam, asserting itself as a viable alternative in the state's political landscape.