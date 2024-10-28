“Mamata’s Vision Drawing Assam’s Leaders”: 3 Prominent Politicians Join AITC

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, who now heads AITC's Assam unit, hinted at more prominent figures joining the party soon. “Many top political leaders are aiming to join the party in Assam. Trinamool Congress is the only party which can lead the path of Assam in the future. We have Mamata Banerjee in our party and for which the public appreciation and demand for the party gets a motion in every state where it aims to form its base. We expect that very soon we will be able to get the state president in Assam,” he stated.