Two Nagaland Teens Brutally Attacked, Robbed In Pune

Two teenagers hailing from Nagaland were allegedly attacked and robbed by four unidentified assailants at Baner Tekdi, a popular hill area in Maharashtra’s Pune.
One of the victims, a 19-year-old, lodged an FIR at the Chaturshringi police station on Sunday. According to police reports, the complainant, a second-year BA student at Spicer College on Aundh Road, along with his friend, also 19, had gone to Baner Tekdi for an evening walk.
Around 7:30 PM, the two were intercepted by four men armed with an iron weapon, who threatened them with violence while demanding their valuables. The robbers successfully snatched a cell phone and other belongings worth approximately Rs 20,000. When the complainant refused to share his phone's password, the assailants attacked him, injuring his knees. Hearing his cries for help, the robbers fled the scene.
The injured teenager received treatment at the government hospital in Aundh following the incident. A police team, led by Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Bolkotgi, arrived at the crime scene soon after. Police Sub-Inspector Pranil Chowgule, the investigation officer, confirmed the victims' origins from Nagaland and stated that efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
Notably, Baner Tekdi has a troubling history of robberies.
In August 2021, a wildlife photographer was robbed of his camera, cell phone, gold jewelry, and cash totaling Rs 1.8 lakh. Police arrested the two suspects involved in that case.
Additionally, in March 2022, a central government employee and his female companion were targeted by three robbers who threatened them and coerced them into making digital transfers amounting to Rs 76,000.