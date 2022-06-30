Mandaviya To Felicitate Top 25 NEET-PG Rank Holders of Each Courses

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will felicitate and interact with the top 25 rank holders each in both medicine and dental courses of the NEET-PG exam on Thursday evening, official sources said.

The event will take place on the eve of National Doctors' Day, which is celebrated on July 1 every year. Different activities take place during this day in medical colleges all over the country.

According to the official sources, the Union Health Minister will be hosting the top rank holders' dinner at home in the evening today.

This is the first time when a Union Health Minister will be interacting with top rankers from Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Master of Science (MS) courses, Doctor of Medicine (MD).

A total of 50 medical students will interact with the minister.

The Union Health Minister will also be felicitating doctors at Lady Hardinge College in New Delhi on July 1.

National Doctors' Day is celebrated every year in the memory of Dr BC Roy, who also served as the chief minister of West Bengal.

Last year addressing an event organized by Indian Medical Association on National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the doctors on behalf of 130 crore Indians for their services during the difficult times of the COVID pandemic.

Acknowledging the doctor's contribution, the Prime Minister recalled their heroic efforts during the pandemic and paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the service of humanity.

(With Inputs from ANI)