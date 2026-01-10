Mandi Fee Exemption for Rice Exporters Extended by One Year: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

In a major boost for rice exporters and farmers in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday announced the extension of mandi fee exemption for rice exports by another year, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the export sector. The announcement was made during the India International Rice Summit held in Raipur.

Addressing the summit, the Chief Minister said the decision would significantly strengthen rice exports from the state while directly benefiting farmers. The mandi fee exemption, which was earlier set to expire in December 2025, has now been extended to further enhance Chhattisgarh’s competitiveness in global rice markets.

On the occasion, CM Sai also inaugurated the regional office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). Highlighting emerging global trends, he said the demand for organic products is rising rapidly across international markets. He noted that organic rice cultivation has already begun in Dantewada district and stressed the need to expand such initiatives across the state.

Chhattisgarh’s Growing Global Presence

Calling the second edition of the India International Rice Summit significant for the state, the Chief Minister said participation of buyers from 12 countries and embassy delegations from six nations would help Chhattisgarh gain stronger global recognition. Welcoming foreign delegates, he said Chhattisgarh has long been known as the “Rice Bowl of India” and continues to uphold that legacy.

He highlighted the state’s rich rice heritage, with thousands of varieties cultivated over generations. Special mention was made of aromatic varieties such as Jeeraphool and Dubraj from the Surguja region, whose unique fragrance and quality have global appeal.

Rice Exported to Nearly 90 Countries

The Chief Minister informed that under the state’s new industrial policy, special emphasis is being placed on strengthening small-scale industries, which will play a key role in rice processing and exports. At present, Chhattisgarh exports around one lakh tonnes of rice to nearly 90 countries.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to farmers, CM Sai said paddy is being procured at ₹3,100 per quintal, with a procurement limit of 21 quintals per acre. Last year, the state procured 149 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, and higher procurement is expected this year as well. He also outlined various central and state schemes aimed at farmer welfare.

Focus on Innovation and Technology

During the summit, the Chief Minister visited an exhibition showcasing rice varieties, region-specific produce, innovations in cultivation, and modern agricultural technologies designed to boost productivity. He reviewed government stalls and appreciated initiatives focused on improving rice production and marketing.

He said such innovations would enhance yields, increase farmers’ income, and further strengthen the state’s economy.

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Chief Secretary Subodh Kumar Singh, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, Chhattisgarh Rice Millers Association President Kantilal, Ram Garg, along with rice millers, traders, and stakeholders from across the country, were present at the event.

