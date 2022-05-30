Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder: Father Demands CBI & NIA Probe

Balkaur Singh, father of the deceased Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the death of his son.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Sidhu was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Jawaharke village in Mansa district on Sunday. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Sidhu Moose Wala.

Moments before he was shot dead, his SUV was being allegedly followed by men in two cars, as per a CCTV footage that has now emerged shows.

Meanwhile, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. In the post, Brar claims the singer's name came up in the murder investigation of an Akali Dal leader but no action was taken against him.

Punjab Police so far has said that preliminary investigation shows it to be an inter-gang rivalry.

Following the incident, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over “negligence of chief ministerial duties”.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu also known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala had a fan following running into millions and was popular for his rap.

Also Read: Assam: Youth Arrested for Raping Minor Girl in Kokrajhar