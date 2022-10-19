Manipur: Abducted Gorkha Students’ Leader Rescued

All Manipur Gorkha Students’ Union (AMGSU) leader Roshan Uprety who was abducted by unknown miscreants was rescued by a joint team of security forces on Tuesday evening.

Uprety was abducted by unknown miscreants on Sunday evening from near his Charhajare residence in Kangpokpi district.

According to the police, after launching massive search operations, he was rescued unharmed from an isolated hideout in the eastern side of Koubru range in Kangpokpi.

Search operations were launched by a combined team of police, Assam Rifles and the CRPF.

Search operations are underway to nab the abductors.