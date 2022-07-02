Meghalaya: TMC Lodges FIR with Cyber Cell Over Fake News

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya has filed an FIR with the cyber cell of the state police against a fake press note released in the name of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who visited the state on June 29.

The ‘fake’ press release, bearing a ‘forged’ signature of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national general secretary, announced that AITC had released the second list of party candidates for the next assembly elections in Meghalaya in 2023.

The Trinamool Congress said that the fake and fabricated press release was circulated to tarnish the image of the party as well as the personalities named in it. The party has urged the state police to take immediate action to apprehend the culprits involved in preparing and circulating the false press release.