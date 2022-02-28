Manipur Assembly Polls: 27.3% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11.30 AM

Voting for the first phase of Manipur Assembly polls is underway for 38 seats and the total voter turnout till 11.30 AM has been recorded at 27.3%.

According to reports, the highest turnout recorded from Kangpokpi with 32.6 percent while the lowest has been recorded from Churachandpur with 16.6 percent.

A total of 173 candidates are in the fray for the first phase of polls.

The voting for the first phase of elections is underway at 1721 polling stations in Manipur. There are a total of 12,22,713 voters including 29,276 women voters in the first phase.

Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh urged the people of the state to exercise their franchise.

“I request people of my constituency along with other voters to cast their valuable votes and use democratic power given by Constitution,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

The Chief Minister cast his vote in the early hours of voting on Monday during the first phase of the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister is a BJP candidate from Heingang constituency in Imphal.

He cast his vote at Shrivan High School in Imphal.

After casting his vote Manipur CM Biren Singh once again reiterated his confidence of BJP winning the Assembly elections in the state.

In the first phase, BJP is expecting to win 30 out of 38 Assembly seats in Manipur, he claimed.

Singh further stated, “I am expecting that 75% people in my constituency will vote for BJP and me.”

Manipur Governor La Ganesan also cast his vote at Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Imphal.

“I appeal to all people of Manipur that they should exercise their franchise because in our country democracy is prevailing and sign of democracy is election,” the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Manipur deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok – Y Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal.

