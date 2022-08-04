Manipur: ATSUM’s 24-Hour Shutdown Continues to Affect Normal Life

The 24-hour shutdown imposed by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) continues to affect normal life in the hills districts of the state on Thursday.

The shutdown began at 6 pm on Wednesday and will continue till 6 pm today.

The shutdown was called by the students’ union against the government's alleged failure to table the Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021 in the ongoing 12th Manipur assembly session.

The student body had appealed the private and government educational institutes, government agencies, business establishments, private vehicles, truck drivers, other transporters and the general masses for cooperation.

An emergency shutdown was also witnessed yesterday after five leaders of ATSUM were arrested.

The markets in Senapati, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Ukhrul wore a deserted look as vehicles were not allowed to ply on the roads.Educational institutions also remained closed in various areas.