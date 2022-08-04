Assam Reports 11 New Cases of JE, Tally at 326

Assam reported 11 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis, taking the tally to 326 since July 1.

Of the total reported cases, Karbi Anglong had three new cases, while two cases each were reported from Biswanath, Chirang and Kamrup districts and one each in West Karbi Anglong and Sonitpur.

The number of deaths stands at 52 as no new deaths have been reported in the state.

The district administration across the state has formed rapid response teams to combat and control the fatal disease from spreading.

Japanese Encephalitis is a viral brain infection that spreads by mosquitoes during the monsoon flood season in Assam between May and October every year. Many people die of the viral infection and malaria during this period.

The standard operating procedures and guidelines by the state's National Health Mission are being followed by all the districts for detection, management and referral of Japanese Encephalitis cases.