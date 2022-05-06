Manipur: Bomb Blast Rocks Imphal East District

A powerful bomb blast rocked Khurai in Imphal East district, Manipur in the wee hours on Friday. The blast reportedly took place at around 3:15 am in the courtyard of RK Virendra located at Khurai Thoidingjam Leikai.

This is the second blast within 12 hours in Manipur.

Earlier, a powerful blast suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) was reported at Nagamapal in Imphal early hours on Thursday morning. No injury or casualty had been reported during the incident.

As per the police, the explosion took place around 3 am in front of one spare parts shop at Nagamapal Lamaban Leikai under Imphal police station.