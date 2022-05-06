Cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020 Worldwide

Early detection is the key to treating cancer – a disease that is the leading cause of deaths worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in every six deaths.

Better awareness, timely diagnosis and therapy, including the ability to deliver patient-specific plans, can be the difference between death and a long, healthy life. Towards this end, Medanta has launched a Cancer Care OPD at Medanta Mediclinic, Guwahati, to make treatments accessible, affordable and convenient.

“When identified early, cancer is more likely to respond to treatment. It can result in a greater probability of survival with good quality of life and fewer morbidities. Through this OPD, our aim is improve access to cancer care,” said renowned oncology specialist Dr. Satya Pal Kataria, Vice Chairman, Medical and Haemato Oncology , Cancer Institute, Medanta Gurugram.

Dr Kataria added that though cancer symptoms can wary significantly from patient to patient, there are some common tell-tale signs that should make one sit up and consult a cancer specialist. “Early signs of cancer can show up as unexplained weight loss, chronic tiredness, persistent pain, fever that appears mostly at night, skin changes or unexplained bleeding or bruising. If you can see any of these symptoms, consult a cancer expert right away,” he said.

Medanta’s Cancer Care OPD brings world-class services to Assam and improves healthcare access. Patients can book consultation with Dr Kataria at the Cancer Care OPD, which has been reinforced with highly trained and dedicated nursing and paramedic staff, and technologically advanced medical equipment for emergencies.