Manipur: Bomb Blast Rocks Imphal, No Casualty

A moderate intensity blast rocked Imphal- the capital city of Manipur on Wednesday. The bomb blast was reported from Achanbingei Mayai Leikai area in Imphal East district of Manipur.

The bomb blast took place outside the gate of residence of Adhyaksha of Imphal East Zilla Parishad – Pungsungbam Bimola Devi.

The bomb reportedly went off at around 3 in the morning of Wednesday.

However, no casualty or injury to any person has been reported in the bomb blast.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the case.

