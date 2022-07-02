Manipur CM Calls Noney Landslide as Worst Incident in State’s History

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the landslide in Noney district as the worst incident in the history of the state. The death toll in the incident reached 20.

Chief Minister Singh again visited the site to encourage the personnel engaged in rescue operations on Friday (July 2).

"It is the worst incident in the history of the state. We have lost 81 people's lives of which 18 including a territorial army (personnel) were rescued. Around 55 persons are trapped. It will take 2-3 days to recover all the dead bodies due to the soil," Singh said.

"The Centre has also sent NDRF and Army personnel to carry out rescue operation. Vehicle movement is affected due to moisture in the soil which is causing delay. The rescue operation will take 2-3 more days," he added.

As many as 12 more bodies including eight Army personnel and four civilians were recovered during the search operation from the landslide incident site at Tupul in Manipur on Friday, according to an official statement by India Army.

So far, a total of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered from the Manipur landslide site. The death toll in the Manipur landside rose to 20 till now, the statement said.

"Mortal remains of eight more Territorial Army personnel and four more civilians were recovered during the search on July 1. So far, the bodies of 15 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been recovered," Indian Army said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, SDRF, and NDRF also rescued 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians.

Indian Army also said, "Mortal remains of Territorial Army personnel are being despatched to respective home stations with full military honours. Search for 15 missing Territorial Army personnel and 29 civilians will continue unabated."